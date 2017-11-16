Sistas are doing it for themselves!

*You wouldn’t inquire about wealth from a poor person, or how to get on the path to wellness from someone who is always sick, right?

Let me get that for you…

If you’ve got good sense, the answer would be a resounding “No!”

You would want to get this advice from those who have proven a claim to be true. And if it comes from women you’ve actually witnessed grow up and glow up…up close…well, even better.

Three such women, Tai Young – a makeup artist to the stars, author and educator – Azja Pryor, a successful fitness and nutrition specialist, and licensed aesthetician, Amber Rocket, will present their first ever Glow Up Sis event this Saturday in Los Angeles and the RSVP’s are already overflowing.

“Omg! I can’t WAIT to attend this event!” says Evelyn P., who admits she watched fitness and nutrition specialist Azja Pryor bounce back to her ‘pre-pregnancy figure’ (abs and all) within a month of having her little girl.

Adele M. said she loves how gorgeous the makeup on actress Vivica A. Fox always looks and would “Follow celebrity makeup artist, Tai Young, anywhere!”

And Melvin S., who has been a client of aesthetician Amber Rockett for months says, “I can’t wait for my girlfriend to consult with Amber and learn more about keeping her skin beautiful!”

Glow Up Sis! is being held in a secret location in Los Angeles (Scroll down to see how to RSVP) and will feature makeup demonstrations, mini facials, eyebrow and lash consultations and even business opportunities.

And of course what beauty event wouldn’t have raffle prizes and giveaways!

See the flyer below offering all the info you’ll need to Glow Up, Sis!