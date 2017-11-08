*Cree Hardrict is getting a little sibling.

Tia Mowry took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal that she is pregnant with her second child.

The pic showed husband Cory Hardrict and their 6-year-old son Cree kissing her baby bump, poking out from her leopard print outfit. The 39-year-old captioned the image with a four heart emojis.

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

The actress’ twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, has two children of her own: son Aden John Tanner, 4, and daughter Ariah Talea, 2.

The co-host of “The Real” retweeted her sister’s announcement and added: “Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!!”

