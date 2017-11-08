*Tiffany Haddish hosts NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and the first promo for the broadcast surfaced Wednesday.

“Here’s something you need to know about Tiffany Haddish,” the breakout star of “Girls Trip” says in the clip. “She pushes buttons.”

Although the comedian has made a name for herself by pushing buttons with her comedy, the woman meant literal buttons.

“SNL” cast member Aidy Bryant appears alongside Haddish in the promo, warning the co-host repeatedly not to push one particular big red button.

Of course Tiffany pushes it.

Watch what happens below:

Haddish hosts the long-running sketch comedy series this Saturday, Nov. 8 opposite musical guest Taylor Swift.