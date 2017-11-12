*Funny woman Tiffany Haddish has got folks talking today all because of her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last night.

Besides being funny and feisty, like she normally is, the really big deal is that Haddish made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comic to host the show in its 43 seasons!

Haddish pumped big energy into the show – and the season – that’d been short on it, as Deadline put it.

As far as the intros, she got those out of the way quickly, while mentioning “Girls Trip,” that blockbuster summer hit she was in, while wondering about the where her cut of the profits were.

“I googled myself – it said I’m worth $2 million! What do I need to do to get this money? Fake my own death? Tupac this sh*t and move to Tyler Perry Island?”

Then she brought up her past … being brought up in foster homes.

“I grew up in foster care,” she said. “So I want to thank anyone who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999.”

RELATED NEWS: TIFFANY HADDISH REMINDS PEOPLE TO WASH THEIR HANDS AFTER USING THE BATHROOM IN ‘FIGHT DIRTY’ PSA (WATCH)

Living in group homes with mostly black and Hispanic kids wasn’t an easy thing come 11:30 on Saturday nights, Haddish reminded

“Trying to convince them that Dana Carvey was just as funny as Damon Wayans was a problem. I got stabbed twice, in a bunk bud.”

Haddish also had a “Tiff Tip” for men:

“If you got your thing-thing out and she got all her clothes on YOU’RE WRONG.”

Over all, as usual, the show was hit and miss, including Tiffany’s sketches. Her most memorable character probably was Boo Boo Jeffries, a fighter in a Mortal Kombat-type game who’s all fierce bluster but no fists.

If you haven’t already, check out her monologue above and the skits, below.









