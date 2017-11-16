*One bartender in Manhattan just can’t stop grinning. And with clear cause.

It was a slow night for Caitlin Cahill, who works as a Bartender at GuYer’s on New York’s upper west side; when two gentlemen entered the bar and would end up staying for two hours.

“It was a really slow, quiet night. Just chatting for a while,” Cahill tells CBS2.

During that time one of the men, Jack Selby, a former Paypal executive, asked the pretty bartender if she was familiar with the Tips for Jesus (acts of human kindness) movement.

“I said I was,” Cahill responded. Selby said, “That’s me!”

Cahill thought he was joking and went about her business. But later, after processing the check, realized the man had left her a $5,000 tip on a $100 bill. The words “We back” were scrawled on the receipt!

