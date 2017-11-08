*TNT is developing a series based on the life of boxer and trainer Ann Wolfe, Variety is reporting.

Currently titled “Beast Mode,” the story follows a feisty, damaged woman with a “kill or be killed” mentality, which makes her an exceptional trainer, but tends to cause problems in her life outside the ring.

In real life, Wolfe compiled a professional record of 24-1 with 16 of those wins by knockout. She has also held championships in multiple boxing organizations in multiple weight classes.

She is also a celebrated boxing trainer, whose students include former junior middleweight contender James Kirkland among many others.

Watch her highlight reel below:

David Schneiderman wrote the script for “Beast Mode” and will serve as executive producer, according to Variety. Macro will produce, with the company’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth, and Poppy Hanks executive producing. Stefanie Huie will also executive produce with Wolfe serving as producer.

Wolfe, herself, appeared on the big screen in “Wonder Woman,” making her acting debut as the Amazonian warrior Artemis.