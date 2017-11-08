

*You read the headline and since we haven’t heard from the current Mrs. Hart on this, so we can only wonder if she’s down with what the former Mrs. Hart has in mind.

Here’s the story:

Torrei Hart recently shared with Us Weekly that she’s looking forward to co-parenting with her ex Kevin Hart and his second wife Eniko when they welcome their baby boy this month.

“I have baby fever, but I don’t want any more kids,” she told Us. “I wanna be able to love on this baby just like they’re loving on the baby. With co-parenting, you have to get it right so it’s not a weird thing. I just want peace.”

Torrei also opened up about her upcoming self-help book, Coparenting: From Hell to Happy. “I was living in hell, but I’m happy now!” she explained of the title. The book will mostly include co-parenting tips, but there’s “some juicy juice in there, too,” she said.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jenifer Lewis on Her Sex Addition and Bipolar Disorder Issues (VIDEO)

Torrei shares two kids with Kevin, Heaven, 12, and 10-year-old Hendrix. During her chat with Us, she claimed “It’s not always easy” co-parenting with Hart and both parties have to be “willing and wanting.” They continue to have their “ups-and-down” like any relationship and she admits that “one little thing” can trigger tension and they just have to “reset.”

Meanwhile, Torrei has been dating another man, though she’s keeping his identity a secret, for now.

“I’m having a good time. I’m having fun. I’m living my life,” she told Us. “There is a guy who is special to me. But I’m not going public with anything. I feel like there’s no need to unless I’m married. What’s the point?”

Get more on her talk with Us, here.