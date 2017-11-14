*ABC is keeping it all in the family with the selection of Tracee Ellis Ross, the Golden Globe-winning star of its hit comedy “Black-ish,” to serve as host of the “2017 American Music Awards,” airing Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

As icing on the cake, her mom, Diana Ross, will be honored during the ceremony for being a musical icon.

“I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry,” said Tracee Ellis Ross. “And I’m especially thrilled to host this year when my mother is receiving the ‘American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.’”

As previously announced, Diana Ross, will also perform during the broadcast, which will take place from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Bruno Mars leads with eight nods, including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, and Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock. The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd tied with five nominations each, while Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each. Additionally, Keith Urban earned three nominations, and Rihanna and Halsey earned two nominations each.

Christina Aguilera will pay tribute to Whitney Houston and music from “The Bodyguard” with a performance in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, which falls on the same week as the awards ceremony.

Other previously announced performers include BTS, Alessia Cara & Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons & Khalid, Demi Lovato, P!NK, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt.