Ad to Impeach Trump was abruptly removed from Fox, allegedly after Trump saw it!

“Donald Trump has brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice, and taken money from foreign governments. We need to impeach this dangerous president.” These are the words of Bay Area Democrat and billionaire, Tom Steyer. You may have seen his ad to impeach Donald Trump (forgive me please, I still can’t write the “P” word in front of his name. I’m trying…) on Fox News. Before it was pulled that is. After Trump saw it and sent him a nasty tweet.

Trump, who obviously has not the least bit of concern for how the public feels about his use of social media; and the lack of respect people have for someone holding the top post in the nation using twitter so ferociously, tweeted:

“Wacky & totally unhinged Tom Steyer, who has been fighting me and my Make America Great Again agenda from the beginning, never wins elections!”

Seriously man? That’s all you got?

Steyer did respond to the tweet.

“You’re right about one thing, Mr. Trump. I have been fighting your racism and corporate groveling from the beginning–and always will.”

Read more, watch Steyer’s impassioned ad to impeach Trump and sign the petition at EURThisNthat.