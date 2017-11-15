*Donald Trump held a mid-afternoon press conference to gloat about his recent trip overseas, but all anyone is talking about online is the awkward way he stopped his speech to sip a bottle of water.

The move wouldn’t be so newsworthy had he not mocked the most famous mid-speech water sipper, Marco Rubio, for doing the same thing.

Donald Trump once mocked Marco Rubio’s 2013 State of the Union response where he took a sip of water pic.twitter.com/NgoeTaXDd3 — David P Gelles (@gelles) November 15, 2017

Trump’s water moment was a lot more dramatic, with the president first stopping his speech to call for a bottle and then believing he had no water within reach, then, being told that one is under his podium.

He then adopts a confident facial expression while taking longer than usual to twist open the cap.

Watch below:

President Trump stops his speech for a sip of water. Didn’t he criticize Marco Rubio for doing the same? pic.twitter.com/5sD3cfW26c — Cheddar (@cheddar) November 15, 2017

This happened twice during his speech.

After his speech, Trump left while ignoring reporters who were barking questions about his stance on Roy Moore’s history of dating underage teens.