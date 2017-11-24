Tomi Lahren, Colin Kaepernick

Tomi Lahren, Colin Kaepernick

*Tomi Lahren is being raked over hot Twitter coals for sharing an image of Colin Kaepernick that tried to paint the former NFL quarterback’s protests against racial inequality as disrespectful to military veterans.

The image superimposes a kneeling Kaepernick onto the back of a D-Day landing craft during World War II. The Fox News contributor captioned the manipulated image, “Food for thought.”

The photo also carries the label “Citizen of the Year,” the honor that GQ magazine bestowed on Kaepernick earlier this month.

Needless to say, Lahren’s latest attack of Kaepernick drew robust reaction on Twitter, most of it negative:

Republish
Reprint