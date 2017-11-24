*Tomi Lahren is being raked over hot Twitter coals for sharing an image of Colin Kaepernick that tried to paint the former NFL quarterback’s protests against racial inequality as disrespectful to military veterans.

The image superimposes a kneeling Kaepernick onto the back of a D-Day landing craft during World War II. The Fox News contributor captioned the manipulated image, “Food for thought.”

The photo also carries the label “Citizen of the Year,” the honor that GQ magazine bestowed on Kaepernick earlier this month.

Needless to say, Lahren’s latest attack of Kaepernick drew robust reaction on Twitter, most of it negative:

This is literally the worst tweet I have ever seen https://t.co/r9RDB0qlba — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) November 23, 2017

This does not qualify as an actual thought — Andie Main (@andiemain) November 23, 2017

This tweet is neither food, nor an intelligent thought https://t.co/dKGovukMOB — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 23, 2017

And your service to America has been exactly what? Whining? — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) November 24, 2017

The day you have a thought is the day Earth crashes into the Sun. Meanwhile, a live feed of your TL. pic.twitter.com/Xv2Zs1QC2D — dolores quintana (@doloresquintana) November 23, 2017

The only thing that upsets me more than those that co-opt our flag and anthem are those that exploit my family’s sacrifice and service for their political agenda. You should be ashamed. — Melissa M Melville (@nerdygrrl) November 23, 2017

It’s thanksgiving, give us a break with your hate mongering bullshit and go be with loved ones if you have anyone who stands being around you. — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) November 23, 2017