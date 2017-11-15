*Stand by for news about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert‘s new realty show. But first, for whatever reason, Tyrese went ghost on his court hearing on Tuesday.

According to a source, the actor/singer was expected to appear in court over the custody battle he’s embroiled in with ex-wife Norma Gibson. However, attorney Terry Levich Ross, Tyrese’s current legal rep, who filed for a substitution of attorney Monday, appeared on his behalf.

As far as the hearing is concerned, Page Six reports that Norma Gibson’s attorney, Aleen Khanjian, asked the judge in the proceedings to order a mental evaluation of actor, following the recent tumultuous activity on his social media pages, including an emotional breakdown and claims that “psych meds” caused it. The judge has yet to approve the request.

Khanjian also argued that recent videos about his daughter Shayla violate the gag order Norma received barring him from discussing Shayla online. In what’s supposed to be a counter move, Tyrese made his Instagram account private.

In addition to missing the court date, Tyrese was also accused of not following up on court-approved visits with his daughter.

While Tyrese and Norma have gone separate ways and have become enemies, another couple is enjoying smooth sailing in their relationship. In fact, they’re about to document it with a brand new reality TV show.

We’re of course talking about singer/dancer/model/actress Teyana Taylor and NBAer Iman Shumpert. Their new show on VH1 is called “Teyana & Iman.” The half-hour series will premiere Monday, February 19 and will provide an intimate look at th newlyweds as well as their baby daughter.

“Teyana & Iman” will show them interacting with New York Fashion Week, take over the 2017 “MTV VMAs” red carpet, raise baby Junie and spend time as a family, reports theJasmineBrand.

Watch the promo:

.@TeyanaTaylor & @ImanShumpert represent Black Love in an all new series. ❤️ Catch #TeyanaAndIman MONDAY February 19 at 10/9c on VH1! pic.twitter.com/ifitLU7eRX — VH1 (@VH1) November 14, 2017

“Teyana & Iman” is executive produced by Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor-Shumpert. David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and Billy Kemp are executive producing for Banijay Studios. Lily Neumeyer, Elena Diaz, Fernando Mills and Tolani Holmes are executive producers for VH1.