*We now know why Tyrese has been trippin’ and acting erratic and stuff for the past several weeks. He claims it’s because of a new med he’s taking.

Some folks are gonna have a hard time buying it, because Tyrese has been “out there” for a lot longer than the “past several weeks.” But, what the heck, most will go along with it.

Specifically, he claims his online meltdown a couple weeks ago was caused by the drug Rexulti which is used to treat depression (watch his meltdown below). It had an adverse effect on him … but he’s off it now and getting back to normal.

The actor/singer says the meds made him do things over the past 2 months that affected a lot of people and he wants them to know he’s sorry.

Here’s more about Rexulti:

Rexulti (brexpiprazole) is an antipsychotic medication. It works by changing the actions of chemicals in the brain.

Rexulti is used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia.

Rexulti is also used together with other medications to treat major depressive disorder in adults.

Important information

Rexulti is not approved for use in psychotic conditions related to dementia.

Some young people have thoughts about suicide when first taking an antidepressant. Stay alert to changes in your mood or symptoms. Report any new or worsening symptoms to your doctor.

This caught our eye

You should not stop using Rexulti suddenly. Stopping suddenly may make your condition worse.

Rexulti may cause you to have high blood sugar (hyperglycemia). If you are diabetic, check your blood sugar levels on a regular basis while you are taking this medicine.

Dang, from what we can tell, this Resulti stuff is nothing to mess around with. He may have been better off not taking it. You can find out more about the drug at Drugs.com.

Tyrese, of course, is in an acrimonious court battle with his ex, Norma Gibson, and he says doctors recommended the meds to him to handle the stress.