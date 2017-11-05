Hold up! We just realized it’s been over 24 hours and we haven’t mentioned anything about Tyrese Gibson.

Well, now that his child abuse court case and of course that video meltdown is behind him, he’s back to his daily shenanigans again and we have once again ask if he’s wrapped tight? Or on the other hand, is he wrapped TOO tight?

Here’s the deal. In the wake of crying broke and literally crying, he headed to the Gram to let y’all know he got a very important and timely call from Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“Sometimes you just need 1 phone call,” wrote Tyrese. “Just know that God is the greatest…… They don’t want any love….. They told me to go easy…. just know that it’s just good to know there’s still some really nice sincere people out here…… Jada-Pinkett-Smith and my hero WILL SMITH.”



After that post, he made another, claiming Will & Jada gave him $5 million to help with his legal fees and requested that he stay off social media.

“My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million to help keep us afloat,” said Tyrese. “You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughter’s legal fees will be paid.”

Being the knucklehead that he is, Tyrese couldn’t help himself and did what Will and Jad asked him NOT to do and posted the now deleted post below.

We assume that since he deleted the post he is still in the good graces of Will and Jada and they’re still gonna send him the $5 mil to stay afloat.

Think about it. If someone gave or loaned you $5 million and asked you to stay off social media, what would you do?