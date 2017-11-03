*Tyrese Gibson has yet to speak directly to his “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson since posting several lengthy tirades against the actor, but he has spoken with one of the actor’s “associates” to apparently end the feud.

The beef seemingly started after news of Johnson’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff delaying “Fast and Furious 9” by a year, meaning Tyrese – who says he’s broke from his legal battles with ex-wife Norma Gibson – wouldn’t see his “Fast and Furious 9” coin for another year as well.

But Tyrese appeared to end the spat with one final Instagram message. “I️ had a real Heart to Heart with one of Dewayne’s [sic] associates and this will be my last post about him,” he said on the social media platform, adding, “I️ respect the associate who called.”

The next “Fast and Furious” film – the ninth of a planned 10 film run – was originally set to premiere in April 2019, but Universal has since delayed it until April 2020 to make room for the spinoff featuring Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters, which will be released on July 26, 2019.