*Tyrese Gibson is no longer under investigation for child abuse.

According to E! News, the Department of Child and Family Services has closed its investigation into the actor after his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, claimed he beat their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. LADCFS, in turn, will not file any criminal charges against the actor.

The allegations came to light amid Norma’s battle for a custody agreement and a permanent restraining order against Tyrese. In court documents, Norma claimed on Aug. 19, Tyrese “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

At the time, Norma was granted legal and physical custody of Shayla as well as a temporary restraining order to keep the actor 100 yards away from both of them.

Tyrese took to Instagram today with the comment: “Soon again…. Shayla You will dance with your father again,” he wrote. “Crack your jokes, do your best to inject yourself into this #DaddyDaughter custody situation……. The real MEN and fathers out here know….. it only highlights your OWN insecurities…… ! wish ! had it in me to respond, ! normally do ! just can’t cause all of my energy and prayers and love and power belongs to SHAYLA…. Cause #ShaylaRocks.”

He continued, “God bless you….. Have fun guys with your little ones ok? When you hear their little feet running though the house don’t take it for granted….”