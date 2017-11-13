*Tyrese Gibson may act as his own lawyer in the ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson.

A source told Page Six that Tyrese’s lawyer, Terry Levich Ross, is no longer representing the actor after Ross filed for a substitution of attorney.

Tyrese and Norma are expected at another hearing Tuesday (Nov. 13), and the source said it wouldn’t “be a surprise” if the “Fast & Furious” franchise star appears with a new attorney. But, as of now, Tyrese will act as his own lawyer.

As previously reported, Norma is seeking a permanent restraining order against Tyrese after claiming he beat their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

The court proceedings have taken a toll on Tyrese, who recently filmed an emotional breakdown on social media. On Saturday, Tyrese blamed “psych meds” for his meltdown.

“This s–t is completely out of my system,” he wrote on social media. “I flushed these psych meds Down the toilet and I’m already back at 100% – please don’t chalk this up as “oversharing” a lot of people were effected by what these psych meds did to me over these last 2 months and this is my public apology I’m so very sorry guys.”

An investigation into allegations of child abuse has been dropped, but Tyrese is accused of having skipped court-approved visits with his daughter.