*Her’s the latest on Tyrese and his court case involving his ex-wife (Norma Gibson) and daughter (Shayla).

The actor/singer and his ex have been ordered by the court to eliminate any recent postings of 10-year-old Shayla from both of their social media accounts.

The edict came down on Thursday while Tyrese and Norma were in court going at each other over allegations he abused their daughter.

All photos and videos of Shayla posted from September 1 and onward must be removed from both Tyrese and Norma’s accounts immediately, reports The Blast.

As we’ve reported, the exes have had a constant presence in court for the last week or two. But, out of all the madness, there’s good news for Tyrese. The DCFS investigation of him due to Norma’s allegations of child abusewas closed.

However, The Blast is reporting that you-know-who still has photos of Shayla on his Instagram.

We gotta say we’re finding The Juice, OJ Simpson, to be likeable/personable and apparently very approachable in his in post-prison “old age.”

We got another glimpse of that when he was approached by a videographer from Splash News regarding his thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner. Simpson says Jenner may have found the secret to old age by transitioning into a woman.

OJ was out and about in ‘Vegas all by himself when he was asked about Caitlyn Jenner claiming that she and Kris Jenner both had an inclination that O.J. committed the murders of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Well, The Juice’s witty response to the question (and Caitlyn’s comment) came with with a hint of sarcasm and a slight jab at Caitlyn’s transition.

Simpson says he’s never met Caitlyn, but Jenner choosing “to live his life as an old lady instead of an old man,” may be smart because “women live longer.”

We immediately had a macabre thought involving his late wife, Nicole Brown, but we ain’t gonna go there. We’ll just keep it to ourselves.

Instead, we’ll just say that his response was in fact hilarious, but interesting and insightful.

WATCH:

