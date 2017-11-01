*The other day we posted a story about Tyrese Gibson dedicating “Let’s Get It On” to his daughter and asked if he was “wrapped tight?”
In light of his latest questionable move, we’re asking it again. On Instagram this morning he made several post, one of them began with taking shots at the Rock for his “Fast & Furious” spinoff.
Tyrese says his problem with The Rock is that he took the spinoff without telling anyone (specifically him/Tyrese) about it. He claims The Rock’s move will affect him because it will delay the next “F&F” film and payday for him (Tyrese).
Tyrese goes on to say that’s a serious problem for him because he spent it all over the years on legal fees fighting for his daughter.
Father God I see you and I finally get it…………… Life is confusing at times when you’re moving along and your “role” or “purpose” isn’t revealed to you………. Proudly I’m a Capricorn born Dec 30th 1978 Dr King was taken away from us April 4th 1968 and when I found out Dr King WALKED the streets of WATTS during the WATTS RIOTS it changed my life forever!!!!!! The King family it’s random but I just wanna thank you for love and thank you for your sacrifice and thank you for what your mother and “FATHER” selflessly did for us all……….. #VoltronStudiosHollywood coming soon……. I repeat coming soon…. Ok? Take care guys……God bless you….. ps Lee Daniels dude you’re a fellow Capricorn please listen to me don’t you EVER wear your facial hairs like that ever again Ok? And FYI I was never mad at The Rock – I was just mad that he was “pitched” an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally I’m almost broke paying legal fees and is doing what we committed to doing for the #FastFans and #FastFamily cause the fast is tradition it’s not just another Movie Fast was created to COUNTER images of racism to counter that WE ARE NOT ONE RACE…… So the rock how does it feel bro?…. going home to your daughter every night…. it’s was 60 days before I seen my baby….. and all I asked you to do “privately” was NOT accept a role that would deeply effect us all……. You are simply NOT the people’s champ….. you are a selfish champ….. I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me.. It’s not about I know I know I know right?? Says the man on the Forbes list.. Make sure you kiss your 2 daughters when you get home I wish I could but I can’t afford to fight for my baby anymore so they’re likely going to take her away……. Thanks Dewayne see you guys in 2020 and I will not delete this post cause the TRUTH of selfish people in Hollywood needs to be mentioned……………… to this day Dewayne has NOT called me back as u see me crying every 3 hours over my baby know #ShaylaRocks
Then things got even more nutso because in his next post he went at The Rock again and even threatened his family!
Hello world………. hello loyal fans and loved ones from OUR fast universe…….. I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce – You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours……… close your eyes dude you’re a “Clown”…… #CandyAssBitchMade All my real one…. Men on integrity… my real ones out here stand UP…… folks that GP to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ…… pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter
Then, if you can believe it, he took to an even crazier level in video below about ‘real fathers’ and completely lost it. Before the clip is over, dude is crying like a baby, while angrily shouting “don’t take my baby!”
Here’s what TMZ is reporting about his court situation and what prompted his breakdown …
Tyrese is coming apart at the seams over his legal battle to see his daughter, and he recorded an emotional breakdown hours before heading to court.
Tyrese posted this video where he just loses it, saying he’s been away from 10-year-old Shayla for too long — 2 months — and begging his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, to drop her fight for a restraining order against him.
He also said he has millionaire and billionaire friends who just aren’t showing up to help him in his time of need. Tyrese references the fact that much of the court proceedings have been sealed from the public. He says no one is hearing his pleas to see his daughter because they’re not in court.
Shayla’s nanny is expected to wrap up testifying Wednesday afternoon when the restraining order resumes.
Somebody needs to check on Tyrese Gibson because from where we sit, it sure looks like he’s coming apart ’cause he ain’t “wrapped tight.” He needs HELP!
Just sayin’.