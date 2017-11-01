*The other day we posted a story about Tyrese Gibson dedicating “Let’s Get It On” to his daughter and asked if he was “wrapped tight?”

In light of his latest questionable move, we’re asking it again. On Instagram this morning he made several post, one of them began with taking shots at the Rock for his “Fast & Furious” spinoff.

Tyrese says his problem with The Rock is that he took the spinoff without telling anyone (specifically him/Tyrese) about it. He claims The Rock’s move will affect him because it will delay the next “F&F” film and payday for him (Tyrese).

Tyrese goes on to say that’s a serious problem for him because he spent it all over the years on legal fees fighting for his daughter.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: CHRISETTE MICHELE SPEAKS WITH ROLAND MARTIN ON THE BACKLASH, HER PERSONAL LOSS & MORE (WATCH!)



Then things got even more nutso because in his next post he went at The Rock again and even threatened his family!



Then, if you can believe it, he took to an even crazier level in video below about ‘real fathers’ and completely lost it. Before the clip is over, dude is crying like a baby, while angrily shouting “don’t take my baby!”

Here’s what TMZ is reporting about his court situation and what prompted his breakdown …

Tyrese is coming apart at the seams over his legal battle to see his daughter, and he recorded an emotional breakdown hours before heading to court.

Tyrese posted this video where he just loses it, saying he’s been away from 10-year-old Shayla for too long — 2 months — and begging his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, to drop her fight for a restraining order against him.

He also said he has millionaire and billionaire friends who just aren’t showing up to help him in his time of need. Tyrese references the fact that much of the court proceedings have been sealed from the public. He says no one is hearing his pleas to see his daughter because they’re not in court.

Shayla’s nanny is expected to wrap up testifying Wednesday afternoon when the restraining order resumes.

Somebody needs to check on Tyrese Gibson because from where we sit, it sure looks like he’s coming apart ’cause he ain’t “wrapped tight.” He needs HELP!

Just sayin’.