*Friends of Tyrese are concerned about his mental state, but the actor tells TMZ his erratic behavior of late is due to the emotional and financial stress of his custody battle over 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

As previously reported, Tyrese posted a video where he dissolves into tears at times and other times shows bursts of anger. He tells TMZ he is no different than any other man fighting for his child.

He vehemently denies accusations from his ex Norma Gibson that he physically abused Shayla and strongly believes Norma is making up spiteful claims to drive a wedge between father and daughter.

Tyrese also says he’s going broke defending himself in court, paying huge legal bills. He says that’s why he’s so angry at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for doing a spinoff of their “Fast & Furious” franchise that will delay the 9th installment by a year. Tyrese says he desperately needs that paycheck.

The actor says Norma’s claims have made him virtually unemployable … essentially ruining his life, but he’s determined to fight on so he can regain some form of custody.