*As Tyrese Gibson’s tearful breakdown over his daughter’s custody case hit TMZ Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram with threats to quit the “Fast and the Furious” franchise amid his ongoing feud with co-star Dwayne Johnson.

Gibson told “loyal fans and loved ones from OUR Fast universe” that he won’t appear in “Fast 9” if Johnson is involved.

“I’m sorry to announce that if [Dwayne] is in Fast 9, there will no more Roman [Pearce]. You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours,” Gibson captioned a selfie of him, Johnson, and Vin Diesel.

This latest rant comes after Gibson criticized Johnson on Instagram in October when Universal Pictures announced the ninth “Fast” installment was being pushed back a year to accommodate a spinoff around Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters.

“Congratulations to [The Rock] and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner [Hiram Garcia] for making the ‘Fast and the Furious’ franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote.

Universal Pictures had no comment at press time. However, a source said the studio is “moving forward as planned with the Fast titles that have already been announced — that includes 9 and 10 and the spinoff.”

Gibson joined the “Fast” franchise with “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003, with Johnson coming on board in 2011’s “Fast Five.”