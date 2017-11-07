*Tyrese Gibson claims that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is giving him $5 million to help fund his ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife over their 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

But the “Fast and Furious” star has other plans for at least some of that supposed money, after a young fan came to his defense on Instagram.

A boy by the Insta name Kingnahh defended Tyrese against social media’s skeptical response to his tearful breakdown selfie video over being bled dry – financially and emotionally – by the custody battle.

In a video titled “Everybody Hates Tyrese,” Kingnahh said: “The whole world is so used to seeing negative images and negative stereotypes of fathers, that when they see an actual father breaking down and showing compassion for his child, the world teases him and makes jokes about him.”

The kid went on to ask, “How is a man supposed to step up to the plate and take care of his children when the world is currently teasing another man for being a father? You see, the children are watching you. You are responsible for the next generation of children growing up.”

Watch below:

Are Men supposed to show compassion ? #Kingnahh #inspiration #motivation #motivationalspeaker #father #family #love #children #Tyrese A post shared by KING NAHH (@kingnahh) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Well, Tyrese got wind of this child and offered to pay his tuition to Harvard University – with his Will Smith money.

“! feel you….. ! feel you….. Who ever this genius kid is just know that your full scholarship to Harvard University will be paid for as soon as my Will Smith Wire comes in……… Nothing will change if we don’t change it he’s a game changer just like @zothemotivator FROM COMPTON TO MOREHOUSE,” Tyrese captioned the re-post.