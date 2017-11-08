*A young woman was captured on video stealing money from her Uber driver’s tip jar before hopping out of the car.

It’s unclear whether the thief is knowingly making eye contact with the security camera inside the vehicle, or if she’s checking out the rear view mirror to make sure the driver isn’t looking when she grabs the stash, NYDN reports.

The driver spoke with the Daily Mail about the incident, claiming he was too busy to make a police report when it occurred in August in NYC.

Watch the moment unfold via the player above.

He also said that Uber didn’t do anything when he informed them with news of the theft. Instead, the company advised that he notify the authorities.

“We’ve attempted to contact the rider by phone and email, but haven’t been able to resolve this issue,” the driver claims they told him Adding, “The rider responded to us and advised us that she didn’t steal your cash from the tip jar.”

However, an Uber spokesperson told the Daily News that the woman has been banned.

“What’s been shown has no place on our app and the rider’s access to the app has been removed,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the thief has been identified only as 18-year-old Gabby, and she told Inside Edition that she has no regrets about taking the money.

“It was a kid thing to do,” she said. “My friend paid him back that day.”

She added, ”I do feel sorry to an extent” for taking the money. However, she’s basking in the attention she’s receiving for acting like a rotten brat.

“It made me relevant,” she told Inside Edition”You are calling me”