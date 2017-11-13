*Aldis Hodge and Kevin Bacon are set for “City on a Hill,” a Showtime pilot based on an original idea by executive producers Ben Affleck and Chuck MacLean, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is a fictional account of the “Boston Miracle” police operation. In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm — and then it all suddenly changes.

Hodge (WGN America’s “Underground”) will star as District Attorney Decourcy Ward, who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran Jackie Rhodes (Bacon), who is deeply invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s criminal justice system citywide. Bacon will also co-exec produce the potential series.

Production is set to begin in Boston later this year.

“Kevin Bacon radiates intelligence and mystery with every role he plays,” Showtime CEO David Nevins said. “He is a gifted, mesmerizing actor who will be the perfect partner and foil to Aldis Hodge, one of Hollywood’s rising talents and someone primed to stand at the center of this powerful drama.”

In addition to “Underground,” Hodge’s TV credits include “Turn” and “Leverage.”