*Usher’s wife has a message to the women and man accusing her husband of exposing them to herpes, and it was delivered as Ursh himself looked on from her cell phone.

TMZ swarmed Grace Raymond at LAX and asked her if she had something to say to her husband’s accusers.

“People are people, living their lives,” she would only say with a smile.

But it appears as if the pap interrupted her Facetime conversation with Usher, because his face was on her phone screen.

Watch below: