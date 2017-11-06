*On Saturday, October 21, 2017 the Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) awarded Valesco Raymond, CEO and President of Kaliber Choice LLC, this year’s Mack H. Hannah Jr. Upstart Award for his outstanding secular accomplishments along with his incredible work within the community.

As a minority business owner, Mr. Raymond has had many obstacles to overcome including a substantial financial blow due to a damaging business deal. In just a year and a half since that hindrance, Valesco has been able to double that amount in profit for his company proving that his hunger and passion for the logistics services is unmatched.

Today, Kaliber Choice stands as your premier choice for all your e-commerce and fulfillment solutions with a strong focus on innovation. Kaliber Choice offers amazing software, one being Webship, which allows you to integrate with the most popular shopping carts and marketplaces such as Shopify, Amazon, Ebay, Big Commerce, Etsy and plenty others.

Kaliber’s most recently added software Choice 2.0 allows businesses to reduce expenses and increase efficiency by incorporating a single shipping system, a one-stop rate shop service system, the ability to automate the shipping of every order with a scan along with other cost-effective perks.

In conjunction with continuing to cultivate his business, Valesco Raymond continues to assist the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey by partnering with Forward and Beyond to support the youth via providing needed supplies to aid in the continuation of their education.

Kaliber Choice is expanding with plans of opening a new office in Atlanta, Georgia in January to bring an incredible start to the 2018 year. For a more in-depth look into Kaliber Choice, what they offer and how to get involved in any fundraising, visit www.KaliberChoice.com for more updates.

Kaliber Choice

[email protected]