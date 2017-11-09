*Paps caught Venus Williams Thursday morning as she entered a Florida lawyer’s office for her deposition in the lawsuit stemming from that fatal car crash back in June.

The tennis star will sit for questions about the crash that killed 78-year-old Jerome Barson. Williams agreed last month to be deposed in the wrongful death lawsuit brought against her by Barson’s family.

Venus had initially refused to respond to a deposition date, prompting attorneys for Barson’s estate to ask a judge to get involved. She is set to be grilled by Barson’s lawyers before the case could potentially move towards a trial.

The 37-year-old arrived to the deposition sporting black tights, a long-sleeved t-shirt and white Nike trainers as she was escorted from her Mercedes to the office.

Jerome died as a result of his injuries after a collision with Venus’ car. His wife Linda was driving at the time of the accident and was injured but survived

Venus filed documents last month that said another driver who escaped unscathed is at least partly to blame for the accident. In that court filing, the tennis star says there was a third driver in a dark colored sedan who drove away from the scene unscathed. The sedan was heading in the opposite direction and that violated her right of way by cutting in front in her in the intersection to make a left turn.