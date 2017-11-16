*Remy Ma and Lil Kim have released a visual for their gritty track “Wake Me Up,” a cut from Remy’s upcoming album “7 Winters & 6 Summers.”

The dreary footage has the two emcees in several settings throughout New York City, including a dark warehouse, a luxury car, and a ship terminal. Toting guns and grabbing a gold crown, Remy borrows hints of Lil Kim’s “Queen B**ch” to proclaim: “I’m rich, I’ma stay that b**ch/ You fake-ass b**ch, you owe homage, pay that s**t/ Spray that fif’, the crown, I’ma take that s**t/ ‘Cause you a clown and Homey don’t play that s**t.”

The video ends with Rem setting her gold crown on fire to symbolize her reclaiming the title of best female rapper, which she won at the 2017 BET Awards.

The track also samples “Queen B**ch” and Remy said it was her way of paying tribute to the rap legend.

“I wanted to pay homage to Kim. I feel like she is like the Madonna of the hip-hop world to me,” Remy told Zane Lowe during the song’s premiere. “I’m like, ‘Listen, I want you on this record, but I just want you to be Kim. I want you to be the girl that was squatting down in a leopard thong.’”

Watch the video for “Wake Me Up” below.