*Vin Diesel and Virgil Williams are joining forces to develop a boxing drama at NBC, reports Variety.

Titled “Crushers Club,” the series is set in a struggling boxing gym, which serves as a second home for kids in one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods. It gains an unlikely ally in Sonia, a single mom from the suburbs who’s found new purpose in her life.

Williams will write in addition to executive producing alongside Diesel, according to Variety. Shana C. Waterman, head of TV for Diesel’s One Race Television, will co-executive produce, while Universal Television will produce in association with One Race.

This is the third project Diesel and One Race have set up this season. The company, which is set up under an overall deal with Universal TV, is also developing reboots of “Miami Vice” at NBC and “Get Christie Love” at ABC.

Williams is currently set to make his feature film debut in “Mudbound,” which he co-wrote with director Dee Rees. Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund and Mary J. Blige also star in the film, which will be released by Netflix on Nov. 17.

On the TV side, Williams has served as writer and producer on shows like “ER,” “The Chicago Code,” and “24.” Most recently, he wrote and executive produced six seasons of the long-running CBS show “Criminal Minds.” Earlier this year, he signed a two-year overall deal with Universal TV to develop new series for broadcast, cable and streaming services. He is also developing the drama series “Hard Knocks” at Fox.