*It looks like Vince Herbert, Tamar Braxton‘s estranged husband, is scratching his head trying figure out why his mother-in-law went in on him yesterday when speaking her mind to a videographer.

Tamar’s mom, Evelyn Braxton strongly insinuated that dude has been beating on Tamar, something he steadfastly denies and is baffled as to why she said it.

A source close to Herbert tells TMZ that he has no idea why Evelyn Braxton said she fearful his impending divorce from Tamar could get violent or even deadly because that’s the last thing on his mind. He says he loves Tamar and would never hurt her.

We’re told Vincent’s upset over Evelyn’s comments because he feels this type of story could negatively affect their 4-year-old son when he’s older. The source says Herbert Doesn’t want any problems with the Braxton matriarch. He says he’s going to pray for her.

The bottom line, according to the source, is that Vince Herbert plans to fight to win Tamar back and reconcile their marriage despite what her family’s interference. Plus, he plans to be a good dad in the process.

*While Vince and Tamar are on the way to divorceland unless they can somehow patch things up, the situation is just the opposite for Scottie Pippen,

The former NBA superstar is reversing course as far as the divorce papers he filed. He and wife Larsa are officially calling off the split.

According to court docs, both sides have agreed to dismiss the case — they filed Thursday in Florida’s Broward County court. The NBA Hall of Famer filed for divorce back in 2016 … after 19 years of marriage and having 4 kids.

To folks observing the couple, the change of plans isn’t a huge shock, considering the couple moved to L.A. together back in September. It appears the Scotty and Larsa are doing just fine these days.