*Vincent Herbert is desperately trying to save his marriage to Tamar Braxton despite her divorce filing last week, sources tell TMZ.

According to the website, Vince is hoping to work things out and is willing to do everything in his power to change her mind, including counseling to discuss their marriage and other issues stemming from her firing from “The Real.”

Vince has been telling friends he has no intention of trying to hammer out a custody arrangement for their son Logan, as she requested, because he’s confident that things will work out.

Sources say he’s in a good place career-wise, working on Remy Ma’s management, which makes him think he can sort out his marriage too, TMZ notes.