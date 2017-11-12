*We adore Viola Davis. Not only because she is one of those rare finds in an actress; one that’s not afraid to cry the ugly cry in her roles; she’s a fearless and gracious woman in real time — one who speaks powerful words on all ears willing to listen.

Davis has weighed in on the mounds of sexual assault cases currently in the news and told Yahoo Lifestyle she’s “tired of pretending that sexual assault in Hollywood is news.”

We have to create an environment where shame doesn’t exist.–Viola Davis

Davis spoke candidly with Yahoo Lifestyle at a recent brand launch for which she is an ambassador. She said that she’s “done” pretending that sexual assault in Hollywood is “news.”

But the Harvey Weinstein scandal is not the first time that the actress has spoken out about sexual abuse and assault. In 2016, while appearing at a Stuart House fundraiser event (scroll down for video), she gave a haunting account about her sister’s rape experience.

