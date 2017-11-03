*Vivica A. Fox was on “Dish Nation” yesterday, following her BET reunion with 50 Cent.

She told Porsha Williams, Da Brat, HeadKrack and Gary with da Tea about their peaceful relationship, stating he is “the love of [her] life,” still gives her butterflies and that she’d be open to him winning her back.

ON 50 CENT BEING THE LOVE OF HER LIFE AND STILL GIVING HER BUTTERFLIES

“He is definitely the love of my life. I’ll never deny that.”

“Even when I still see him, I’m like, ‘Oh you giving me butterflies, Curtis. Still, Curtis.’ We got some chemistry, always.”

ON WHETHER THE DOOR IS CLOSED ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP

“With him? No…All the other [exes] the vault is locked, sealed, and contained”

ON WHETHER 50 CENT COULD HAVE FOX BACK

“If he did, he’s got to earn it. He’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

ON FOX AND 50 CENT FINALLY MAKING PEACE

“There’s peace and I’m very happy with that. I guess we love hard and we fight even harder.”

People were very thrilled and I was too, when I got the call [to be on the show], because I don’t like beefing. I ran into him at a Knicks game and I walked over to him and I was like, “Yo, like for real?” But, you know, he was trying to go after my ‘Empire’ family. I keeps it real.

I think me going over to him like and just saying, ‘Hey let’s squash this’ [was good]. So we’re friends and there’s peace.

Vivica A. Fox is currently co-starring in a touring stage play adaptation of her hit film “Two Can Play the Game,” with “Dish Nation” co-host Porsha Williams.

