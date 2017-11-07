*If you have been fortunate enough to see the stage play, “Two Can Play That Game” in any of the cities it has played to date, you received a treat.

Recently, I was in the audience at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, one of the 13 cities where the play will be performed. I’ll just cut to the chase and say I loved it!

I was more than a little curious to see how it would be pulled off, but Writer/Director/Producer, Je’Caryous Johnson did an excellent job transforming the movie, which was originally written by Mark Brown, into a stage play. It was just different enough to not be stale, yet enough like the movie to be able to relate the storyline back to the movie. The play had some unexpected twists.

Vivica A. Fox recreated her character, Shante Smith, a self-assured advertising executive who doubled as a relationship guru.

Just like in the movie, Shante had no problem keeping her man happy and in check and also just like in the movie, Shante’s girls looked to her for advice when things with their men went awry.

When things with Shante’s man Keith went off track, she had to take her own relationship advice.

The all-star cast also included Columbus Short, Gary Dourdan, Carl Payne, Vivian Green, Porsha Williams, RonReaco Lee, Bre’Ly Evans, Towanda Braxton and Skye Griffin.

This play had eye candy and Columbus Short, of “Scandal” and “Stomp the Yard” fame, who recreated the role of Keith, Shante’s man, was part of the eye candy brigade. He played the faithful, loving man very convincingly. I loved how Keith turned the table on Shante.

Gary Dourdan, Mr. Green Eyes himself, more eye candy, played Bill. He oozed sex appeal and the females in the audience responded accordingly, especially when he started to sing. After all, what’s a stage play without singing?

Carl Payne, who played Cole on the comedy “Martin,” recreated the role of Keith’s buddy Tony, who had questionable integrity when it came to relationships. It’s no wonder he didn’t have one. Let’s just say, the faithful type could not be put on his resume. Carl’s character was hilarious and Carl played him to perfection.

At the end of the play, Je’Caryous mentioned this was singer Vivian Green’s first acting job. I couldn’t tell. She played Karen, Shante’s soft-spoken, church going, marriage minded friend very well. Anything she lacked in acting skills, she more than made up for with her singing ability. I was more than convinced she was on an “Emotional Rollercoaster” as she sang that song and “Gotta Go, Gotta Leave.”

Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame is well beyond 15 minutes and doing a great job of carving out her niche in the entertainment world. The granddaughter of civil rights leader Hosea Williams and ex-wife of former Pittsburgh Steeler Kordell Stewart, played Conny, Shante’s sexy competition for Keith’s affection. The twist involving her was pretty unexpected.

RonReaco Lee played Dwain, Karen’s boyfriend, who struggled with being who she needed him to be. I liked Dwain, shortcomings and all. Or maybe I just like RonReaco Lee.

Bre’ly Evans recreated the role of Diedre and played it to absolute perfection. Her crazy, man chasing, raunchy, sex on the brain ways kept the audience in stitches. Diedre was originally scheduled to be played by Cocoa Brown, however, Cocoa had to leave the play due to scheduling issues. According to Je’Caryous, he called Bre’ly at 2:00, told her to be on a plane and learn her lines because she was going on that night and she did.

Towanda Braxton and Skye Griffin, who didn’t have speaking parts, other than Skye saying two words, played a nightclub singer and bartender respectively.

Now for the downside. “Two Can Play That Game” did not go off without a hitch. First, the play was scheduled to begin at 8:00 and at 7:55 there were only two of us seated on our row. Needless to say, 8:00 came and went without the play starting.

After a costume change, Vivica’s microphone was not working and most of the audience couldn’t hear her. After a few minutes, the microphone worked; however, when Towanda started singing, the sound system did a complete malfunction and it became apparent that she was lip-syncing because her words and the music were not lined up and the music was scratchy and had a grinding sound. Up until that point, I’m sure everyone in the audience thought the singers were really singing. I immediately thought back to how much I enjoyed Vivian’s singing and felt a tad disappointed. The audience clapped for Towanda; an “A” for effort kind of clap.

I loved the obvious chemistry of the cast. There was a natural flow and everything seemed so effortless, minus the sound system snafu. I also liked the audience participation. At one point, based on outbursts, it seemed like some people from the audience were part of the cast. In my opinion, the “Two Can Play That Game” stage play was more hilarious than the movie and Vivica and her sexiness and star power notwithstanding, Carl Payne and Bre’ly Evans stole the show.

Columbus, Gary, Carl AND RonReaco? Did I mention eye-candy?

A couple of quick notes. DC area residents/visitors can check out the play this weekend (Nov. 11/12 2017) at the Warner Theater. For more info and tickets, click HERE. The show wraps up on November 18 in Houston at the Hobby Center. Click HERE for more info. Oh yeah, one last thing: Since LA, Andra Fuller and Mike “Profit The Problem” Strong have joined the cast.

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].