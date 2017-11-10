Bob Saget, Waka Flocka, Usain Bolt, and more featured in the premiere episode of Complex x Fuse, November 10th at 11 p.m. ET/PT

*Tune in to Fuse, FM, Fuse.tv and the Fuse TV app on Friday, November 10th at 11 p.m. ET/PT for the multiplatform premiere of Complex x Fuse – a new weekly block of programming that’s packed with pop culture icons, including Bob Saget, DJ Khaled, Waka Flocka, Usain Bolt, Desiigner, Mario Batali, Jarvis Landry, and more.

Complex x Fuse features exclusive first-looks of athletes and celebrities eating killer food, answering burning questions, and revealing the secrets behind the hottest kicks. The weekly, 90-minute Complex-branded block features first-run segments from Complex’s core slate of more than 20 digital shows including signature series like Hot Ones, Sneaker Shopping and Everyday Struggle.

Premiere Episode: Friday, November 10 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Episode One Highlights:

Complex On Pop Culture – Usain Bolt visits Sneaker Shopping and reveals how he would design his own line of sneakers; plus Waka Flocka ‘s viral moment with a sign language interpreter finally explained on Everyday Struggle

visits Sneaker Shopping and reveals how he would design his own line of sneakers; plus ‘s viral moment with a sign language interpreter finally explained on Everyday Struggle Complex On Food – Bob Saget freaks out eating spicy wings on Hot Ones; plus tour New York’s Little Tokyo to discover the best noodles with Sean In The Wild

– freaks out eating spicy wings on Hot Ones; plus tour New York’s Little Tokyo to discover the best noodles with Sean In The Wild Complex On Sneakers – Jobs Unlisted explores what it takes to become a sneaker designer; also discover the behind-the-scenes story on a one-of-one pair of Nike Air Max on One on One

