*Tune in to Fuse, FM, Fuse.tv and the Fuse TV app on Friday, November 10th at 11 p.m. ET/PT for the multiplatform premiere of Complex x Fuse – a new weekly block of programming that’s packed with pop culture icons, including Bob Saget, DJ KhaledWaka FlockaUsain Bolt, DesiignerMario BataliJarvis Landry, and more.

Complex x Fuse features exclusive first-looks of athletes and celebrities eating killer food, answering burning questions, and revealing the secrets behind the hottest kicks. The weekly, 90-minute Complex-branded block features first-run segments from Complex’s core slate of more than 20 digital shows including signature series like Hot OnesSneaker Shopping and Everyday Struggle.

Premiere Episode: Friday, November 10 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Episode One Highlights:

  • Complex On Pop Culture – Usain Bolt visits Sneaker Shopping and reveals how he would design his own line of sneakers; plus Waka Flocka‘s viral moment with a sign language interpreter finally explained on Everyday Struggle
  • Complex On Food – Bob Saget freaks out eating spicy wings on Hot Ones; plus tour New York’s Little Tokyo to discover the best noodles with Sean In The Wild
  • Complex On Sneakers – Jobs Unlisted explores what it takes to become a sneaker designer; also discover the behind-the-scenes story on a one-of-one pair of Nike Air Max on One on One
Legendary Olympian Usain Bolt visits Complex x Fuse to talk sneakers. Catch him Friday, November 10 at 11pm ET/PT on Fuse. © Complex Networks

