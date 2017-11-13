*Dayuuum! Talk about getting tore down to the floor down! This puts the expression on a whole ‘nother level.

We’re talking about what happened at University of North Texas where students were partying so hard the floor beneath them collapsed, sending dozens of partygoers crashing into the apartment below.

It went down, so to speak, this past Saturday night/Sunday morning.

And would you believe the whole thing was captured on video?! Yes it was, and miraculously, on top of that, there were no serious injuries.

“I was right next to the floor when it collapsed,” student DeeJay Priestly told the Houston Chronicle. “My partner was actually one of the ones who fell down and I saw him fall through the (floor). One moment he was there, then he wasn’t.”

David Keys, another student, said the water pipes busted when the floor collapsed.

One video posted on Twitter shows a girl trying to climb over rubble to get to safety as water gushes from the pipes.

“I was lucky to have no injuries,” Keys said. “But I fell on numerous people. … I remember being in midair falling and I crawled my way to flat ground and went out the back window.”

I REALLY WARNED YALL I SWEAR, I was so close man. #UNTHC2k17 pic.twitter.com/a0Sxh7ISgR — ✨peaches✨ (@ja_rene_) November 12, 2017

According to Fox 4, approximately 50 residents in the building will be displaced because of the extensive flooding.

One woman named Carley Carroll created a GoFundMe account for her sister, who lived in the apartment underneath where the party was taking place.

“My sister received a housing scholarship and was working to pay for her things on her own. With no renters insurance, she is now faced with replacing all her belongings,” Carroll wrote. “Clothing, appliances, electronics and school work/books and photos are just a few of the things that she will need to start over.”

Watch the mind blowing footage below. It’s a true miracle that no one was seriously injured.