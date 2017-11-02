*The Israel trip comes to an emotional close when siblings Erica, Tina and their families are forced to face their past and decide on their future in Thursday’s last-ever episode of WE tv’s “Mary Mary.”

Also, Goo gets the family riled when she reveals a secret she’s been keeping, and Warryn continues his struggle to get Mary Mary back in the studio to record a new album before it’s too late.

The duo sings an emotional final “Farewell” in the Holy Land, and Tina and Erica make a shocking revelation.

Below, Goo tells her family that she plans to get a tummy tuck (The news does not go over well.) in this first look clip from tonight’s series finale, “Farewell, Mary Mary” – Episode 606, airing at 9/8c on WE tv.