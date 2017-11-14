*It seems like with each passing day, 79-year-old California congresswoman Maxine Waters keeps ascending to rock star status.

Evidence of that was on display Monday night (11-13-17) during Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in Brooklyn Monday where she was in fact surrounded by movie stars, singers and TV hosts.

It was obvious she has her cadre of fans as well as she delighted the crowd — including hundreds of cheering young girls — with a rousing speech that ended on a very political note. “Impeach him,” she exhorted the audience. “Impeach 45! Impeach 45!”

Waters, who was introduced by Zendaya with a video that included Gloria Steinem, told the crowd:

“You recognize when a leader is dangerous, even if that leader is the president of the United States of America. I want you to know that you can stand up to him or anybody else. For those who say to me, ‘You are asking for something too soon and too early, be careful, don’t jeopardize yourself, don’t say what you’re saying right now,’ I will continue to say, ‘Impeach him! Impeach him! Impeach him!” which got the star-studded crowd joining in.

Even though the Glamour awards have been around for 27 years, there was a different sensation this time around, noted Cindi Leive, Glamour’s outgoing editor-in-chief.

“There’s a feeling in the air,” she told the crowd at the beginning. She didn’t have to explain that she was referring to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal and the subsequent cascade of allegations in Hollywood and elsewhere, with both women and men coming forward to accuse powerful men of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct.

“This is a singular moment for women,” Leive said. “I am so glad that we get to seize it.”

Nicole Kidman, Solange Knowles and astronaut Peggy Whitson were also honored.

*Meanwhile, the career roll that Ava DuVernay is on, just keeps rolling. The American Black Film Festival announced today that she’s been selected as an honoree at the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors.

DyVernay will receive the Industry Visionary Award at the ceremony, which will be hosted by actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer (“Barbershop,” BET’s “The Comedy Get Down”).

The awards show, created by ABFF Ventures founder Jeff Friday, celebrates individuals of African descent who have made distinguished contributions to American culture through their work and salutes the year’s best movies and television shows.

“I am thrilled to honor Ava DuVernay. She is the embodiment of the importance of inclusion in Hollywood and deserves recognition as a creative force, as well as a forward-thinking leader in our industry. I’m equally excited to have the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer at the helm of what will be an enlightening and entertaining show,” said Friday.

The event, executive produced by Friday and Suzanne de Passe for de Passe Entertainment, will take place February 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.