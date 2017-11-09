*“I’ll bet before you’re 21, someone will shoot you in the head…and it might be me that will do it.” A white male teacher is seen and heard on camera saying this to one of his students. We don’t actually see the student he is aiming this threat at on camera, but the parent of the student said to be the target has wasted no time speaking out, and after filing a police report, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

After learning about what happened to her son, April Carr, posted the video of the teacher’s racist rant in Facebook. Racist, she claims, because before the teacher got to the threat, he used that infamous “You people” phrase; and Carr says the majority of the students in Paul Hagen’s science class at the Rockdale Career Academy in Conyers, Georgia is Black.

Hagen was identified in police records.

Read more and watch the video at EURThisNthat.