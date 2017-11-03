“Thor: Ragnarok” rocks on more levels than one. First and foremost, it’s always great to know those who spend their hard earned money are in for a fun ride.

The gatekeeper’s role in “Ragnarok” is basically that of a dunce; and the wonderful news is that Hemidall (Idris Elba) has a loftier role.

Added to the cast is the butt kicking Tessa Thompson (“Dear White Peolple”) and Thor’s Hell raising sister Hela (Cate Blanchett). And “Thor” (Chris Hemsworth) would not be able to live up to its legacy without Loki (ToM Hiddleston) and a father Odin (Anthony Hopkins) storyline. Also, a welcomed addition to the party is Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Last but not least, it is interesting that a mythical character has more sense than a currently sitting president. “Asgard is not a place, it’s a people,” Thor says.

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Ragnarok” also stars Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Clancy Brown.

‘Last Flag Flying’

“Last Flag Flying” is a somber, yet earnest film. Thirty years after they served together in Vietnam, a former Navy Corpsman Larry “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell) reunites with fellow servicemen and friends Sal Nealon (Bryan Cranston), and Rev. Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne) to go on a road trip to bury his son, a Marine killed in the Iraq War.

There are no war scenes, but much is said about serving in the military and the outrageous treatment of servicemen by the U.S. government. Suffice to say, it shows the hypocrisy of a flag that holds little meaning to many in this century.

Although a film worth seeing, it does drag and Sam’s crass talk and behavior puts a damper on an already long winded movie. At least Sam isn’t prejudiced. When asked what he wants, Sam says a black woman with a nice ass.

Directed by Richard Linklater, the film also stars J. Quinton, Deanna Reed-Foster, and Dontez James.

