*Wendy Williams appeared on “Good Morning America” Friday to explain in more detail what led to her passing out on live television this week, assuring viewers that it was a case of overheating in her Statue of Liberty Halloween costume and dehydration.

“I got hot,” Williams told ABC News’ Amy Robach of what caused her tumble Tuesday that soon went viral on social media. “I was dehydrated according to the paramedics.”

She added, “I’m a woman of a particular age. I’m also going through menopause.”

Williams, 53, repeated what she told viewers of “The Wendy Williams Show” on Thursday about her ordeal, saying she told herself to do two things after realizing she was about to faint.

“Fall pretty, cause this will never happen again, and go down with the crown,” the television host added. “For people watching, when they saw me, you know, put my head, my hand up, it’s cause I’m trying to make sure my crown is there.”

“It was a beautiful fall,” she quipped. “Unfortunately, we went to commercial … so nobody saw it.”

“I was more concerned with when I fall, am I going to crack my skull?” she said. “And the crew and the security here thought that the bug-eyed look I gave was part of a stunt, cause I’m always doing tricks.”

She added that because her crew thought she was doing a trick, “nobody came out until I hit the ground.”

“Then, oh my gosh, chaos ensued,” Williams said. “The studio audience went wild.”

“I fell with the crown,” Williams said. “But I fell … booty first, then rolled onto my back, and then clunked my head on the floor.”

The TV personality said she has since gone to her own doctor and made a full recovery, saying, “I’m fine, including blood work.”

“I have no pain,” she added. “My head doesn’t hurt. I don’t have a lump on my head. I never got one headache.”

Williams said that she was touched by the support she received from friends and fans of her show.

“More people were concerned about me than I actually thought that they would be,” she said, thanking her supporters for the “flowers and the well wishes.”

Williams, who said that she has never missed a day of work in 9 seasons of her hit talk show, said she looks forward to coming into work on Monday. She is also getting ready to celebrate the milestone 1,500th episode of her show on Nov. 13.

“That’s why I got up off the floor and came out here and closed out the show,” she said. “You’re only as good as your last performance.”

