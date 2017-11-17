*Wendy Williams is taking a dig at Kenya Moore’s marriage to Marc Daly, even though her own marriage is rumored to be rocky.

On a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore told her co-stars that her marriage is in trouble because her husband is living in New York while she remains in Atlanta. She also revealed that Daly is a private person and doesn’t want his personal life invaded by the media and Bravo’s cameras.

Wendy took advantage of Moore’s emotional moment by criticizing the ‘RHOA’ star for not having a real marriage.

“You live in Atlanta, your man lives in Brooklyn,” Williams stated. “If you want to have a real marriage, you have to be in the same town, in the same house, in the same bed.”

Wendy Williams Tells Kenya Moore To ‘Shut Up’ After ‘RHOA’ Meltdown About Her Marriage (Video) (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/FjfqeOagYq — TMZ (@TMZ) November 15, 2017

Williams doesn’t believe Moore is actually married and she thinks producers should kick Kenya off the show since she faking the funk and can’t handle the pressure.

Meanwhile, Radar reports that Wendy continues to deal with her own marital woes. Her husband, Kevin Hunter, was recently accused of cheating with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson.

Although Williams hasn’t commented on Kevin’s alleged infidelity, an insider claims that she’s going through an identity crisis in the wake of her husband’s affair.

Meanwhile, industry insiders continue to whisper that Williams and her husband are going to be milking this fake storyline about the fake mistress for a while because they have a lucrative deal with Daily Mail and it’s spinoff TV news show to continue this storyline at least until the beginning of next year.

Do you believe it or nah?