*Staffers of the Wendy Williams show are said to be concerned about her health after she fainted on live TV on Tuesday, Page Six reports.

While Wendy blamed the hot studio lights and her Statue of Liberty Halloween costume as having caused her to overheat and faint, insiders whisper that it may have been the “pills and booze” that she consumes regularly (allegedly) combined with the heat which led to the embarrassing television moment.

One viewer noted on Facebook, “I would just like to point out that for someone who passed out from being ‘overheated’, she recovered quickly. One commercial break. And, if it was the costume, lights, makeup, etc, why were none of those changed after?”

Another observer said, “That costume did NOT look hot. She has to be having some after effects of having her husband’s affair out for public consumption. As a regular Wendy watcher, she has been a little off lately even on her QVC show.”

When I noted to the observer what insiders are whispering about Wendy, he said “I knew it. As a recovering alcoholic, (I) recognized that look.”

In case you missed the moment, peep the clip above.

Others have accused the media mogul of pulling off some PR trickery.

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back,” Williams said after the show returned from commercial break following her on-air blackout.

She continued the show, and before signing off she asked, “Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out that long?!”

A show insider said staffers are worried about Williams, following a report that her husband, Kevin Hunter, cheated on her with 32-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson, which they both strongly denied.

My insiders tell me that even the story about her husband cheating is another calculated PR stunt initiated by Wendy herself.

But accounting to insiders close to Williams, “Wendy has become very thin recently, and the show staff wonders if she is under a lot of personal stress.”

Williams addressed the cheating rumors on her show, telling the audience, “It’s weird being a hot topic. In a weird kind of way . . . I love the attention . . . You can believe what you want. I stand by my guy. We commuted together this morning. The paparazzi were outside catching me in the cutest negligee.”

Her rep Ronn Torossian said at the time, “One plus one does not equal three.”

As for her medical scare, Torossian claims she was suffering from the usual showbiz affliction “dehydration.”

“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and night of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is OK and will continue shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow,” Torossian said in a statement.

He added, “She has never missed a day of work.”