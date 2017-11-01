*After a brief mention of Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York, Wendy Williams spent the first several minutes of “The Wendy Williams Show” on Wednesday discussing her fainting spell that took place 48 minutes into yesterday’s broadcast.

“First of all. I was trending all day. Fabulous!” Williams, 53, said to applause. “A lot of people thought it was a joke. Me fainting on my set. You know I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age and I’m not trying to break anything. I don’t stunts and jokes for you.”

Williams, sporting a Statue of Liberty costume for Halloween, was being prepped by her producer for the last segment of her talk show.

“I felt it as she was talking to me,” Wendy said of the fainting spell coming on. “And all I could hear is ‘blah, blah, blah.’ And all I’m thinking is, ‘Wendy oh my gosh… I’m like alright Wendy. At least you’re wearing flats. I’m holding on to this [podium] and there’s only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it girl!’”

She described being overtaken by a “hot” and “dizzy” feeling, adding, “The costume got hot. Right before passing out I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

She continued, with tears in her eyes, “It was scary. Scary! It was really scary. All of I could think of though in the middle of scare, ‘Don’t pull the podium over on you because that’ll make for worse.’”

Williams also addressed social media commenters who suggested she suffered a stroke or heart attack. “No, I had neither,” she said.

EMTs soon arrived backstage where she was evaluated. “The paramedics are in my office and they hooked me up to every EKG situation,” she said. “I was low on hydrogen — you know the water. Not just any water, electrolytes.” Her blood pressure and heart rate checked out fine, nor does she suffer any bumps, bruises or aches from her fall.

After being hydrated, Williams left for Jersey, but not before stopping off to greet more than 200 fans and paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse.

“This is never going to happen again,” she vowed.