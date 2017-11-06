*Papa John’s may be the official pizza of the National Football League, but after CEO John Schnatter blamed protesting NFL players for the company’s drop in stock price over the last year, a white supremacist publication has decided to embrace the brand as its own, reports the Courier Journal.

A columnist at racist outlet The Daily Stormer has claimed Papa John’s as its “official” pizza. The site posted a photo of a pizza pie with pepperonis arranged in a swastika. The caption reads “Sieg Heil Pizza.”

Far-right activist/conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec co-signed the idea on Twitter.

Rehearsal dinner with Papa Johns! pic.twitter.com/zzRAeM842I — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2017

Peter Collins, the senior director of public relations at Papa John’s, said the company was taken off-guard by the endorsement.

“We condemn racism in all forms and any and all hate groups that support it,” Collins told the Courier Journal. “We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza.”

The endorsement from white nationalists follows a week of roasting from other pizza companies after Papa John’s blamed its sluggish sales on NFL players protesting racial injustice.

Pizza Hut made a point to say that the NFL protests have not hurt sales, according to Business Insider.

“We’re not seeing impact on any of that on our business,” Greg Creed, CEO of Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum Brands, said in a call with investors on Thursday. Yum Brands is headquartered in Louisville.

Also, DiGiorno Pizza trolled Papa John’s tagline on Twitter with the post: “Better Pizza. Better Sales.”