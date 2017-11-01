*So you love your fast food, yes? Hey, there are times when all of us find ourselves stuck with minimal options.

Busy schedules sometimes force even healthy eaters to apprehensively drive up to Subway, McDonalds, Burger King or some other fast food franchise to order food that we might not normally eat.

Hey, I just as well had taken $12 and threw it in the garbage the other night. I found myself “stuck” around 12:30 a.m. I was starving and truthfully, hadn’t eaten fast fool for a number of years. But I sure did drive up to one of the above-mentioned Drive Thru windows and order a meal I ended up detesting. I couldn’t even eat it…other than the fries, that is.

But did you know there are meals that even the workers at McDonald’s, Subway and Burger King dare not eat? Uh-huh. There are. And of course these workers didn’t want to go on record, but that didn’t stop ’em from spillin’ the dirt.

Take heed people!

Read more at EURThisNthat.