*The sequel to the family comedy has finally arrived and just in time for the holidays!

Daddy’s Home 2, starring Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena and Linda Cardellini will hit theaters on Friday (Nov. 10th) with two new cast members added to the blended family.

Mel Gibson and John Lithgow join the franchise as the fathers of Ferrell and Wahlberg who arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

Paramount Pictures held the press junket for the film on Saturday (Nov. 3rd) at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills and EUR correspondent Jay Styles spoke with the cast on the film and bringing their personal experiences to the roles.

“I think we both used shared experiences that…however long you’re a parent everyday is a challenge,” Ferrell said. “While you know more…..you know less with each day.” “You never know…you have good days and bad days and it’s always evolving and changing and you’re trying to get a handle on it…you feel more confident one way and other days you’re like… I don’t know what I’m doing.” “I think that kind of informed the way we play these roles.”

For Wahlberg, casting John Cena as Karen’s (Linda Cardellini) ex husband, a bigger douchier version of him was necessary for Wahlberg’s character to get rattled a bit and eventually evolve.

“As Dusty came in the first movie he was cool and he was the guy and then all of a sudden you have Cena and Mel coming in as my dad, it was nice to see Dusty kind of rattled, Wahlberg said.” “And also seeing him kind of changing and evolving working together with Brad to be a co-parent and then on top of it just to get rattled completely, it was a lot of fun.”

Gibson and Lithgow discussed the importance of adding their roles to the script.

“It was dad squared,” Gibson said. “It informs who those guys from the first film were.” “I mean they informed us in fact, because we came along second but we had to make it look in the reverse, so it was kind of easy thing to fall into and working with all these cast was a blast.”

“And Sean Anders our director and John Morris his writing partner, the two of them refused to do a sequel to Daddy’s Home until they got hold of a premise that they knew would work and make it just as good a film if not better,” Lithgow said. “It was kind of miraculous what happened to Will’s character and Mark’s character as soon as you add a parent, particularly a father.” “It becomes a movie about father son relationship.”

Check out more interviews from John Cena, Linda Cardellini and Director Sean Anders who hinted at a possible Daddy’s Home 3.