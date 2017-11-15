*Nobody ever accused Nicki Minaj of being shy about her body.

Nope, just the opposite. She knows what she’s got going for her and isn’t shy about flaunting it.

And that brings us to today where Niki and two other Nicki(s) are on the cover of the November Paper magazine in a clear attempt to out do Kim Kardashian for the publication’s vaunted “Break the Internet” issue.

The risqué cover was shot by hot by Ellen von Unwerth. The corresponding 16-page “Minaj à Trois” editorial features Minaj, 34, in triplicate literally touching herself.

Obviously, the attention getting cover pic was inspired by Kim K’s internet breaking cover for the fall (2014) edition of Paper. It kinda begs the question, “whose do you like better?”

Billboard reports Minaj is currently working on her fourth studio album, which fans are eagerly awaiting. It will be her first since 2014’s The Pinkprint, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and included the hit “Anaconda” that hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

See Minaj’s Paper cover and watch her behind-the-scenes video below.



BTW, this is our new cover. #BreakTheInternet cc @NickiMinaj A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

The magazine’s Winter 2017 issue hits newsstands on Nov. 28.

*If you think you can troll Serena Williams‘ upcoming wedding via photos from the ceremony and associated events on social media, you can fuggedaboutit!

As we reported, the tennis star and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are marrying tomorrow, Thursday (11-16-17) in New Orleans.

The deal is … attendees lucky enough to get an invite to the intimate ceremony, will not be allowed to post any photos on social media. Williams reportedly signed a deal with Vogue which has exclusive right’s as far as her official wedding photos.

The wedding will take place at New Orleans’ Contemporary Arts Center. Celebrity guests expected include Serena’s sister Venus Williams, Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Ciara and Eva Longoria.