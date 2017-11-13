*Wiz Khalifa may like to indulge in lots of greenery, but the emcee draws a line when it comes to the “purple drank.”

The Pittsburgh native took to Instagram with a post titled “LEAN IS LAME” and a video message to all the non-lean drinkers:

“When a lot of people follow one trend or find themselves doing the same thing that everybody else is doing, you don’t really get somebody who speaks for the other side. So I’ma just go ahead and speak for the other side. Lean is lame. Not for the lean sippers. Don’t get in your feelings. It’s for the people that don’t f**k with that s**t. Feel empowered. Know, lean is definitely lame.”

Watch below:

LEAN IS LAME 😂✈️ A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

The 30-year-old dropped his latest offering Friday (Nov. 7), with 10-track mixtape “Laugh Now Fly Later.” The project will reportedly precede Wiz’s upcoming much anticipated “Rolling Papers 2” album.