Women Doing it Big Conference Returns to NYC

*Described as an incredible and encouraging experience by Enspire Magazine, the Women Doing It Big Conference (WDIB) returns to New York City for the sixth year in a row on February 3, 2018.

WDIB Conference Founder, Dr.Tiana Von Johnson, will be joined by an illustrious panel of keynote speakers and celebrity panelists including popular media maven Karen Civil who is one of the nation’s leading experts in the areas of social media and marketing, SWV’s iconic singer Coko Clemons, world-renowned actress Elise Neal and WBLS-FM air personality Déjà Vu, to name a few.

Tiana Von Johnson’s WDIB, which will be held at the Watson Hotel, 440 W. 57th St., NYC, NY 10019, will deliver a full day of activities for hundreds of motivated entrepreneurs who will participate in interactive workshops, speed networking and other activities designed to Educate, Empower and Encourage personal branding, business development and financial empowerment.

“I am thrilled to present this conference. Each one is special, but this year, we are taking a different twist. We are focusing on real education and celebrity attachment opportunities to help entrepreneurs reach ultimate success. I don’t want another business as usual conference. I want attendees walking away with real information and items to help them build,” says Von Johnson.

The intimate atmosphere of the Women Doing It Big Conference, along with the opportunity for entrepreneurs to attach their brand with celebrities serves as a means to really get into the branding and marketing side of growing businesses. WDIB’s celebrities will participate in meet-n-greets and provide attendees with video testimonials and drops to promote their businesses. There will also be an awards ceremony, where deserving women will receive recognition for their contributions in business and their communities. In addition, WDIB will also debut a new issue of Women Doing It Big Magazine, which launched earlier this year on newsstands and Books-a-Million bookstores nationwide in the US & Canada.

About Tiana Von Johnson:

Always a visionary, Dr. Tiana Von Johnson successfully launched the WDIB in 2011, to motivate and educate women around the world to build their businesses, communities and families through entrepreneurship. Since then, the event has grown in size, scope and influence. Tiana is someone who knows a lot about Doing It Big. Born and raised in the Bronx, this forward-thinking leader forged her own path, taking a leap of faith to open a multimillion dollar luxury real estate brokerage GoldStar in NYC. Today, she is a serial entrepreneur and world renowned branding expert and strategist for corporations, celebrities and everyday individuals looking to build and develop multimillion dollar brands.

About Women doing it big Magazine:

WDIB Magazine is a positive magazine showing entrepreneurial women with riveting rags to riches stories and insight into every facet of business including film & television, fashion & beauty and beyond.

About Women doing it big Conference:

The mission of WDIB is to motivate and educate women to build their communities and families through entrepreneurship. Tickets for the conference are available at WomenDoingItBig.com. For media inquiries, credentials and interviews with Dr. Tiana Von Johnson, please contact Cynthia Horner at [email protected]

source:

Cynthia M. Horner

[email protected]